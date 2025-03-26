Friedl is projected to serve as the Reds' Opening Day center fielder and leadoff hitter Thursday against the Giants, Charlie Goldsmith of Cincinnati Magazine reports.

Friedl looks poised to return to the role of primary table-setter in Cincinnati -- a spot he filled regularly under former manager David Bell. Injuries limited Friedl to just 85 games last season and likely sapped his effectiveness at the plate, as his OPS plummeted from .819 in 2023 to just .690 in 2024. The 29-year-old only managed two extra-base hits (both doubles) and didn't steal a base this spring, but he at least got on base at a .352 clip across 54 Cactus League plate appearances.