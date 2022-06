Pham was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Cubs due to lower-back stiffness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Pham was slated to start in left field for Cincinnati, per usual, but he'll end up on the bench due to the back issue. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 34-year-old should be considered day-to-day. Max Schrock entered the lineup in Pham's place.