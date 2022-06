Pham went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Dodgers.

Pham took Phil Bickford yard in the seventh inning to record his 10th home run of the season. He's in the midst of a strong stretch at the plate, collecting five of his 10 homers in his last 18 starts. He's also chipped in 11 RBI and 15 runs scored in that span. Overall, Pham has a .253/.351/.430 line across 259 plate appearances on the season.