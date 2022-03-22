Wingenter (back) is listed among the Reds' available relievers for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Wingenter is poised to make his second appearance of the spring after he was charged with an earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two over one inning out of the bullpen in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Athletics. The 27-year-old righty reliever, who is attending camp as a non-roster invitee, appears to be fully healthy after he underwent back surgery last September.