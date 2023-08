Stephenson went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 7-3 win over the Angels in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Stephenson went deep in the fourth inning to put the Reds ahead 3-1. The catcher has homered twice over his last three games to get to 10 long balls on the year. He's slashing .241/.324/.362 with 42 RBI, 50 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 113 contests as the Reds' primary backstop.