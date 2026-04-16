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Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Day off Thursday
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Stephenson is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus the Giants.
Stephenson started behind the dish in the first two games of the series, so he'll get a breather for Thursday's matinee. P.J. Higgins will do the catching and bat ninth for the Reds.
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