Benson was recalled by the Reds on Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Benson made the Reds' Opening Day roster but was sent down in mid-April after going 1-for-20 with 12 strikeouts. He struggled initially upon his demotion to Triple-A Louisville, but he's hit .259/.468/.556 since the calendar flipped to May, striking out just 16.5 percent of the time. He could get some opportunities over the next few weeks with Henry Ramos (hip) landing on the injured list.