Benson went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's victory over the Nationals.

Benson's been productive of late, going 10-for-26 (.385) with a .946 OPS over his last seven games. He's also added three stolen bases in that span, improving to 7-for-8 on attempts this season. The 25-year-old outfielder is now slashing a solid .287/.379/.454 with three homers, 18 runs scored and nine RBI through 124 plate appearances on the campaign.