Benson will start in right field and bat sixth Friday versus Houston, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Benson was initially set to sit Friday, but he will enter the lineup and replace Stuart Fairchild (neck) in the outfield. Benson has produced at least one hit in seven out of his last 10 games, batting .333 with a homer, a double, two RBI and three runs scored over that stretch.