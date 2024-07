Benson went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two stolen bases in a 4-1 win over Atlanta on Monday.

Benson hit a solo home run in the third inning and then stole second and third in the fifth. Even on a huge night, he was pinch-hit for against a southpaw in the ninth frame. On the season, the 26-year-old is hitting a miserable .194 but has contributed 11 home runs and 13 steals across 299 plate appearances while starting against most right-handed pitchers.