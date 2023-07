Benson went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-1 win over San Francisco.

Benson walked ahead of Luke Maile's two-run home run in the third then doubled in a run and scored an inning later. His sixth-inning stolen base did not impact the game, but it was the outfielder's ninth of the season and fifth in the last 17 games. Benson has been prominent in the last three contests, going 4-for-10 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI.