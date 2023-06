Benson is up in the leadoff spot Wednesday against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Benson was originally penciled into the seventh spot in the Reds' batting order, but he'll jump to the very top after Jake Fraley (wrist) got scratched. Benson, 24, has seen an uptick in playing time in recent weeks but holds a rough .174/.240/.217 overall slash line through 59 plate appearances with Cincinnati.