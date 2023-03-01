Benson has three stolen bases and has played good defense in center field early on in spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Benson is hardly guaranteed an Opening Day roster spot, let alone regular playing time, but has some things working in his favor. Nick Senzel doesn't appear likely to be ready for the start of the season, and it's possible Joey Votto could also begin the year on the IL, pushing Wil Myers to first base. Moreover, the Reds don't have many left-handed hitting options in the outfield. Benson has a decent power/speed upside that would make him a decent home park streaming play, similar to teammate Jake Fraley.