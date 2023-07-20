Benson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Wednesday in a 3-2 win against San Francisco.

Batting out of the ninth spot in the order, Benson provided all three runs for the Reds in the contest with his 409-foot shot to left-center field in the third inning. It was the second straight game with a long ball for the outfielder, who went deep just four times over his first 48 contests. Benson has grown into a larger role for the Reds since the start of June, and he's earned it by slashing .323/.437/.606 with six homers, 15 RBI, 19 runs, eight steals and a 20:27 BB:K over 36 games during that span.