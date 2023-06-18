Benson went 3-for-3 with two walks, one triple, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Astros.

Benson notched his third three-hit effort and second multi-walk game of the season. He's slashing .264/.354/.375 with one home run and four RBI across 27 games, and the athletic prospect continues to see regular playing time with Wil Myers (shoulder) and Jake Fraley (wrist) on the injured list and Stuart Fairchild battling neck stiffness. However, Fraley and Myers could be returning soon, so despite his prolific outing Saturday, Benson may be headed back to Triple-A as a result.