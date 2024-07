Benson is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

The lefty-hitting Benson will head to the bench for the second game of the day while southpaw Chris Sale takes the hill for Atlanta. Stuart Fairchild will enter the starting nine in center field in place of Benson, who went 1-for-4 with a double in Cincinnati's 9-4 win in the first game of the day.