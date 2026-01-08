The Reds and Benson avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.725 million contract Thursday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Benson had been arbitration-eligible for the first time. The 27-year-old slashed .226/.273/.435 with 12 long balls over 90 contests for the Reds in 2025. He could open the 2026 season as the Reds' left fielder against right-handed pitching, though he will have competition for playing time.