Benson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Benson will be on the bench for the fourth game in a row, with the Reds having faced three right-handers and one lefty during that stretch. The left-handed-hitting Benson looked as though he might be a candidate to move into a strong-side platoon role after the Reds optioned Noelvi Marte to Triple-A Louisville on Monday, but the newly recalled Rece Hinds may instead get a look as a full-time player in right field.