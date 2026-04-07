Benson started in right field and went 1-for-4 in Monday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.

Benson and Noelvi Marte have alternated starts in right field since Opening Day; neither has started consecutive days there, although Benson did make one start in left field. It's worked out so that the righty-hitting Marte was in the lineup whenever the Reds faced a lefty, but right field has been a true job share between the two. Benson is batting .238 (5-for-21) with two extra-base hits and one RBI through nine games played.