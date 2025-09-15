Benson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

After making starts at three different outfield spots and going 3-for-8 with two home runs, one triple, one walk and four RBI during the Reds' weekend series in Sacramento, the left-handed-hitting Benson will hit the bench while St. Louis sends southpaw Matthew Liberatore to the hill. Despite his big weekend, Benson is still likely to be more of a part-time presence in the lineup versus right-handed pitching while all of Austin Hays, Gavin Lux, TJ Friedl and Noelvi Marte are available.