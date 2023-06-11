Benson went 3-for-4 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

Benson has been productive with more playing time in June, going 9-for-28 (.321) over nine contests this month. All three of his hits were singles Sunday, and he wasn't able to provide a run-scoring play -- he has just two RBI and two runs scored in June. The outfielder is at a .230/.288/.311 slash line with a home run, three steals, two RBI and six runs scored over 66 plate appearances. He should continue to see at least a strong-side platoon role in the outfield while Wil Myers (shoulder), Jake Fraley (wrist) and Nick Senzel (knee) are all sidelined.