Littell took a no-decision Tuesday against the Padres, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

Tuesday's showing was a major improvement for Littell, who had matched a season worst with four home runs allowed his last time out. The veteran right-hander leads MLB with 34 homers given up in 2025, although he's served up just two long balls over four road starts since joining the Reds as opposed to six big flies across three home outings for Cincinnati. Littell's next appearance is slated for next week in St. Louis, where he'll take a 3.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 119:29 K:BB through 170.2 frames this year.