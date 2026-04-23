Littell (0-3) took the loss Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing eight runs (six earned) on seven hits (four home runs) and two walks in six innings. He struck out one.

After serving up the second-most homers in the major leagues a year ago, Littell is being plagued by the long ball once again in 2026. The right-hander tied his career worst in homers allowed Wednesday, and he's now been tagged for multiple big flies in all but one of his first five starts of the year en route to giving up an MLB-high 11 round-trippers so far. Though the Mets rank near the bottom of the majors in homers (17) through their first 24 games, Littell still won't be a recommended fantasy option when he takes a 7.56 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB through 25 frames into his next scheduled start in Queens.