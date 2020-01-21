Roberto Ramos: Heads to Korea
Ramos signed with the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Ramos isn't considered an elite prospect, but any decent hitter on the cusp of a debut at Coors Field is potentially worth a look, and Ramos certainly fit that description. He's no longer worth hanging onto in dynasty formats, though it's certainly possible that he breaks out in Korea and pushes for a big-league job in the future.
