Ramos signed a one-year deal to remain with the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization on Monday, Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News reports.

Ramos opted to leave the Rockies' organization prior to the 2020 season to head to the Korean Baseball Organization. He experienced plenty of success in his first season, launching a franchise-best 38 home runs. He could earn up to $1 million.