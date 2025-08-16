Schunk was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Schunk had been called up Aug. 8 in the wake of Orlando Arcia (elbow) landing on the injured list, but the former will return to the minors with the latter being activated Saturday. Schunk didn't see many opportunities in his latest big-league stint, logging just four hitless plate appearances across five games. Overall this season, Schunk has posted a paltry .407 OPS with 10 strikeouts over 33 plate appearances while up with the big-league club.