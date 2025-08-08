The Rockies selected Schunk's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Schunk opted to stay in the Rockies' organization after being DFA'd in late May, and the move seems to have paid off as he'll return to the majors while Orlando Arcia (elbow) goes on the 10-day injured list. Schunk has hit the ball well in Triple-A since the beginning of June, slashing .397/.417/.654 with two steals, five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 18 RBI in 84 plate appearances.