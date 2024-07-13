The Rockies recalled Chivilli from Double-A Hartford on Saturday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Chivilli got his first major-league opportunity in June but struggled with an 8.44 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 5.1 innings. He served up three long balls and struck out only two batters, though he didn't walk anybody. Chivilli has shown better success with a 2.49 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB across 25.1 frames at Double-A this season. He'll likely serve in a low-leverage bullpen role while with the big club.