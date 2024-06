The Rockies optioned Chivilli to Double-A Hartford on Monday.

Chivilli received his second call up to the big club of the season June 3, and over his five appearances in the majors, he gave up five runs on eight hits while striking out two over 5.1 innings. With Chivilli sent back to the minors and southpaw Josh Rogers (shoulder) on the 15-day IL, the Rockies reinstated right-handers Jake Bird (elbow) and Justin Lawrence (shoulder) from the injured list in corresponding moves.