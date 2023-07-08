Gomber (7-7) allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out one across six innings to earn the win Friday against the Giants.

Gomber got only four swinging strikes, but he took advantage of spacious Oracle Park and recorded 10 outs via the flyball. He has earned a win in each of his last three outings, combining to allow six earned runs across 18 innings while maintaining an 11:2 K:BB. Even more impressively, two of those starts came at Coors Field, though his inability to generate consistent whiffs will make his results volatile.