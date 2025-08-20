Gomber (0-7) yielded seven runs on nine hits and two walks over three innings Tuesday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers jumped on Gomber early and often Tuesday, plating two runs in each of the first two innings and finishing things off with a three-run third. Alex Call and Shohei Ohtani each hit solo homers in the second frame. Gomber has given up multiple home runs in four straight outings, posting a 9.95 ERA during that span. His season ERA is up to 7.49 alongside a 36:19 K:BB through 60.2 frames. Still looking for his first win in 2025, Gomber is expected to start in Pittsburgh this weekend.