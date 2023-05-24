Gomber (4-4) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.2 innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Marlins.

Gomber was solid, though two of the hits he allowed left the yard as home runs by Jorge Soler and Garrett Cooper accounted for all of the runs on his line. This was Gomber's third straight home start, and he's allowed 11 runs over 16.2 innings in that span at Coors Field. He's still undefeated over his last six outings (four wins) after losing his first four starts of the year. The southpaw has a 6.48 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 31:19 K:BB through 50 innings. Gomber is projected for another home start versus the Mets this weekend.