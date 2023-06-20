Gomber (4-7) allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Reds.

Gomber served up three solo homers and was later charged with two more runs after being removed in the sixth inning. He's been taken deep 13 times over his last eight starts while registering an unsightly 7.68 ERA during that stretch. On the bright side, Gomber now owns a 50:28 K:BB after tying his season high with six punchouts. He'll carry a 7.25 ERA into his next outing, which is currently lined up to be at home against the Angels.