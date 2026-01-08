Doyle signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract Thursday to avoid arbitration with the Rockies, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Doyle took a step back last season with the Rockies, slashing just .233/.274/.650 with 15 homers, 57 RBI, 57 runs scored and 18 steals over 538 plate appearances. Despite his disappointing campaign, the 28-year-old outfielder will receive a $2.335 million bump in salary and remains locked in as Colorado's primary center fielder entering 2026.