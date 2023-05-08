Doyle will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Though the Rockies are expected to have Kris Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Randal Grichuk and Jurickson Profar fill out their designated-hitter and three outfield spots on most occasions, Doyle may at least temporarily factor into the mix while he's swinging a hot bat. After going 3-for-5 with a home run, a stolen base, three RBI and two additional runs in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Mets, Doyle will draw his third consecutive start. Grichuk will head to the bench to open up a spot for the rookie.