Doyle went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a fifth RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 20-7 win over the Red Sox.

Doyle helped put the finishing touches on Colorado's 20-run outburst, launching a grand slam off Chase Anderson in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 19-3. The 26-year-old outfielder has been a revelation offensively for the Rockies and fantasy managers alike-- he's now batting .380 with a 1.337 OPS and 10 home runs through 19 games in July. Overall, Doyle's slashing .279/.343/.479 with 17 homers, 51 RBI, 59 runs scored and 20 steals across 404 plate appearances this season.