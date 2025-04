Doyle went 1-for-5 with a double and a strikeout in Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Doyle has been a relative bright spot in the Colorado lineup and now has hits in four of his last six games. He doesn't have much to show for it, however, as he has yet to score a run and has only one RBI. Doyle's double Thursday was also his first extra-base hit of the campaign.