Doyle is out of the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers.

Randal Grichuk will start in center field and bat seventh as the Rockies take on the Dodgers and right-hander Emmet Sheehan. Doyle tallied his 11th stolen base of the year Wednesday but is slashing just .175/.254/.286 over his last 20 games (71 plate appearances) dating back to the first week of June.