Rockies manager Bud Black said Wednesday that he plans to bat Doyle leadoff next season, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

The Rockies' primary leadoff hitter in 2024, Charlie Blackmon, is now retired, and it appears Black will put Doyle at the top of the batting order in 2025 rather than Ezequiel Tovar, who made the second-most starts at leadoff last season. Doyle doesn't have strong on-base skills with a career .289 OBP (.317 in 2024), but settling in as the Rockies' leadoff hitter will nonetheless boost his runs scored outlook. Tovar seems likely to be used in the two hole.