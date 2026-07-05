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Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Pulled off rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rockies returned Doyle (oblique) from his rehab assignment Sunday, but he remains on the 10-day injured list.

Placed on the IL on May 21 due to a left oblique contusion, Doyle made enough progress in his recovery to resume playing in games for Triple-A Albuquerque on June 23. He went 7-for-22 with one home run and one stolen base over six contests, but he tweaked his left groin last weekend and then aggravated the injury again Saturday. Now back in Denver, Boyle is scheduled to undergo further evaluation from the Rockies' medical staff before deciding on a treatment plan. Boyle will likely remain on the shelf through at least the All-Star break.

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