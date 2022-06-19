Serven is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Elias Diaz will receive a turn behind the dish after Serven caught in five of the Rockies' previous six contests. Serven went 7-for-16 with two extra-base hits and three walks during that stretch to boost his season OPS to .923. So long as he's wielding a hot bat, Serven should continue to play regularly over Diaz.