Serven will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Guardians.

Now in the lineup for the fifth time in eight games, Serven appears to have overtaken Elias Diaz as the Rockies' preferred catcher for the time being. Since being called up to the big leagues May 17, Serven has hit .277 with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs in 51 plate appearances. If his playing time continues to trend upward from here, Serven could prove to be a viable fantasy option even in leagues that start one catcher, particularly in weeks in which the Rockies have a homestand.