Anderson did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings against Miami. He struck out six.

Anderson struck out two of the first three batters he faced in a 1-2-3 first inning before giving up four consecutive to open the second, leading to one run coming across for Miami. He would allow another two runs in the bottom of the fifth but still managed to get through six innings for only the second time this season. It was a solid performance for the right-hander after hurling five shutout frames in his previous outing and he'll look to secure his first win with the Rockies next weekend when the team takes on Oakland at home.