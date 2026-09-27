Carrigg went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the White Sox.

It was a big offensive day for the Rockies, and Carrigg did his part with his ninth multi-hit performance across 23 games in September. Much of that production has come at Coors Field, but Carrigg contributed an RBI single in the ninth inning while also tallying his 22nd double of the season in Saturday's win at Rate Field. Overall, Carrigg is ending his rookie season in strong form, hitting .330 with five homers, 16 RBI and 11 runs scored for the month.