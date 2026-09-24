Carrigg went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer in Thursday's 12-8 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Carrigg made things interesting in the seventh inning Thursday with a three-run, 404-foot blast off Dennis Santana, his 11th homer this season, that cut Colorado's deficit to 12-6. Carrigg's been hot down the stretch, going 17-for-43 (.395) with four long balls in his last 10 games. Overall, the 24-year-old rookie is slashing .276/.340/.469 with 51 RBI, 47 runs scored and 11 steals across 361 plate appearances this year.