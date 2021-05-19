Joe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

After making his sixth consecutive start at first base in Monday's series opener, Joe will close out the three-game set in San Diego will back-to-back days on the bench. Joe's move to a reserve role coincides with the return of top first baseman C.J. Cron, who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. With Cron back in action, Joe's brief run of fantasy relevance in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues appears to have come to an end.