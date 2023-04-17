Bard (personal) rejoined the Rockies in Denver on Monday and could be activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bard was a surprise addition to the 15-day IL in the hours leading up to Opening Day after he had experienced anxiety and struggled with his command during the Cactus League and the World Baseball Classic, but he appears to be in a better spot both physically and mentally nearly three weeks later. At least from a performance standpoint, Bard looked to be dialed in during his rehab outing at Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, when he recorded three punchouts and allowed one hit and no walks over a scoreless 23-pitch, 17-strike inning. Whenever Bard is activated from the IL, he could be eased back in with a low-leverage outing or two, but he'll likely supplant Pierce Johnson as the team's preferred closer sooner rather than later.