Bard threw 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Friday's 1-0 win over the Twins.
Bard inherited a two-on, two-out situation in the eighth inning and got Max Kepler to ground out before retiring the side in the ninth. This was Bard's 15th save of the season and his fourth during a 9.1-inning scoreless streak in his last nine appearances. It's been 15.1 innings since he last allowed an earned run, which has helped him post a 1.88 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB across 28.2 innings overall as the Rockies' main closer.