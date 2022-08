Bard struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save Sunday against the Mets. He allowed one hit and did not walk a batter.

Bard worked around a Pete Alonso single to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn his 27th save on the season. The 37-year-old is now seventh in the majors in saves and well over the 20 he recorded in all of 2021. He now owns a strong 2.38 ERA and 1.13 on the campaign.