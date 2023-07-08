Bard pitched a scoreless ninth inning and didn't allow a baserunner to earn the save Friday against the Giants.

Bard has been pitching in high-leverage situations of late, as he's picked up two holds and now his first save of the season in his last five appearances. He's allowed two earned runs in that span, though he has only two strikeouts as compared to three walks. However, Bard's usage Friday suggests he could continue to see save opportunities, as Justin Lawrence -- the presumptive closer -- pitched the eighth inning.